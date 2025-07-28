Justice Department sues Green Bay landlord for sexual harassment and retaliation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay landlord is under fire for sexual harassment.

Richard G. Frohling, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 24, 2025, the United States filed a civil complaint alleging that David Jones and D Jones Properties LLC discriminated on the basis of sex in violation of the Fair Housing Act (FHA).

Jones manages multiple rental properties in the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area, and the complaint alleges that he engaged in severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual harassment of a female tenant by, among other things, making unwelcome sexual comments, grabbing the tenant without her consent, entering the tenant’s home without her permission, and taking adverse housing-related actions against the tenant when she asserted her rights under the FHA.

The case was referred to the Department of Justice after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) received a complaint, conducted an investigation, and issued a charge of discrimination.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment and a court order barring future discrimination.

“No one should be forced to choose between safe housing and their right to live free from sexual harassment,” said Acting United States Attorney Frohling. “The Department of Justice is committed to vigorously enforcing fair housing protections and holding housing providers accountable when they exploit their power over tenants.”

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental dwellings owned or managed by David Jones or D Jones Properties LLC, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, can contact Assistant U.S. Attorney Nia Schmaltz at 414-297-4516 or Nia.Schmaltz@usdoj.gov.

The FHA prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status.

More information about the Civil Rights Division and the laws it enforces is available at www.justice.gov/crt. The public is cautioned the United States’ complaint states allegations only; the defendants can only be held liable when and if the Government proves its case by a preponderance of the evidence.