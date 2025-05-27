Watch Now
Jury selection to begin in Sade Robinson trial

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The trial for the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson begins Monday.

Law enforcement says Maxwell Anderson killed Robinson in April of 2024 after they went on a first date, and her limbs and other remains were later found in multiple locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

According to court documents, investigators were able to link Anderson to the 19-year-old's murder through cellphone data, surveillance video and DNA evidence.

Jury selection begins later today, and it could last more than two weeks.

Reporters with TMJ4 in Milwaukee will be covering the case, and we'll bring you the latest updates here on NBC26.

