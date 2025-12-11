Jury selection in the federal trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan to begin Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Jury selection in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is set to begin Thursday.

Dugan is facing charges of obstruction and concealing an undocumented immigrant to evade arrest by ICE agents .

Andy Manis/AP Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

The case stems from an incident in April involving Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant who was scheduled to appear in Dugan's court. Flores Ruiz eventually pleaded guilty in September to being in the U.S. illegally and was deported Nov. 14.

The government plans to call 25 to 28 potential witnesses, including ICE and federal agents involved in the arrest of Flores Ruiz on the day he was scheduled to appear in Dugan's court.

Prosecutors estimate it could take up to four days before the defense presents its arguments.

Video evidence from the courthouse hallway will play a prominent role in the trial, which is set for Dec. 15, showing Flores Ruiz and his attorney exiting a door and being followed by federal agents.

The footage also captures an interaction between Judge Dugan and federal agents in the hallway, though it contains no audio.

Dugan has pleaded not guilty and maintained from the beginning that she did nothing wrong.

