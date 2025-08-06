Jury quits for the night, no verdict in double murder case

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: The jury wraps up for the day with no verdict. Deliberations will resume Thursday morning.

UPDATE: Jury deliberations for a decades-old double homicide trial have officially begun in Waupaca County.

After closing arguments wrapped up at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the case is now in the hands of a jury.

The closing arguments for a decades-old double homicide trial is officially underway in Waupaca County.

Tony Haase is accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992.

The jury trial for Tony Haase, the Weyauwega man charged in a 1992 double homicide, began a few weeks ago after a jury selection that lasted three days wrapped up.

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.