Jury finds Mark Jensen guilty in Kenosha antifreeze death

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County jury found Mark Jensen, the man being re-tried for allegedly killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, guilty of homicide.

Watch the TMJ4 News livestream of the trial below:



Jensen was originally charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide. In 2008, a jury convicted Jensen of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their home in Pleasant Prairie. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

In 2021, though, a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen's conviction. That happened after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen should have a new trial. The court decided a letter Jensen's wife wrote that incriminated him in the event she was murdered, could not be used by the prosecution in the trial.

More coverage of Jensen trial:



According to prosecutors, Jensen started poisoning his wife with anti-freeze in December of 1998. He allegedly drugged her with sleeping pills and suffocated her to death.

According to the defense, Jensen's wife Julie killed herself after framing her husband in her death.

TMJ4 Mark Jensen after the jury's verdict was read in court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state and defense wrapped their closing statements.

"Somebody committed a ghastly crime here," said Deputy District Attorney Carli McNeill. "This year is the 25th year stolen from Julie Jensen."

"... Mark Jensen who had tormented and punished and never forgiven his wife for years, found her replacement and then killed her," said McNeill.

Defense attorney Jeremy Perri said, "Mark Jensen did not kill his wife. We know this from the science, we know this from what Julie Jensen told her physician."

"Please think about the questions we’ve asked of the witnesses in this case. Please think about what my answer would be to the state's argument. This case is tragic on so many levels. There’s depression. There’s suicide. And there’s an innocent man on trial for homicide," Perri said.

"Mark Jensen is innocent, and we ask you to return a verdict of not guilty," according to Perri.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip