Jurors hear testimony from DNA analyst on day two of Zelenski trial

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The trial of William Zelenski; the man charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his girlfriend's son, Ryelee Manente-Powell, continued Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Zelenski accused Manente-Powell of stealing snakes, lizards, and a crocodile worth thousands of dollars. According to the prosecution, the two got into a fight over the exotic pets, at which point Zelenski shot and killed Manente-Powell.

Jurors heard testimony from Wisconsin State Crime Lab DNA Analyst Kevin Scott, who said DNA from both Zelenski and Manente-Powell was found on a shotgun recovered from the scene.

When asked by prosecutor Veronica Isherwood if Manete-Powell's DNA ended up on the barrel of the shotgun due to him grabbing it, Scott said, "That's not a conclusion I could make because I can't determine how the DNA ends up on an object."

The jury also reviewed text messages Zelenski allegedly sent that said he was "hunting down who stole from me" and "someone just wrote their [sic] own death sentence. I just want my animals back ASAP."

Defense attorney Timothy Hogan also showed jurors video of a fight between the two shortly before the shooting.

The trial is set to continue for the rest of the week.

