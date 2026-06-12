June 12 officially declared Bellin Run Day ahead of 50th annual race

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Local and state leaders gathered Friday to officially declare June 12 as Bellin Run Day in Green Bay and Allouez ahead of the 50th annual Bellin Run.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Allouez Village President Jim Rafter, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Wisconsin State Senator Jamie Wall joined Bellin Run officials at Astor Park to issue proclamations and citations recognizing the event's historical significance to Brown County and Wisconsin.

Emplify Health by Bellin Bellin Run celebrates 50 years with new logo, medals, and community pride

The proclamation comes 50 years after the first Bellin Run, then known as the Bellin Heartwarming Run, was held on June 12, 1977. Organizers said the race was originally intended to be a one-time event.

Bellin Run officials said the designation helps commemorate the event's growth over the past five decades and its impact on the community.

The news conference also served as the official kickoff to race weekend festivities for the 50th annual Bellin Run.

The Bellin Run is scheduled for Saturday, June 13. Race weekend activities, including the Health and Fitness Expo, are taking place throughout