July 4 gas prices projected at $3.75, second-highest on record

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Gas prices are projected to average $3.75 a gallon on July 4, making it the second most expensive Independence Day at the pump on record, behind 2022, according to GasBuddy.

The forecast follows six straight weeks of price declines after a spring spike tied to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Six weeks of declines sounds like good news, and in some ways it is, but the context matters,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “At roughly $3.75, this would be the second most expensive July 4 ever recorded, roughly 65 cents higher than last year and nearly $1 above where prices started in 2026.”

GasBuddy said the projected price is about 65 cents more than last year’s holiday average of $3.10 a gallon and nearly $1 above January levels.

July 4 national averages, according to GasBuddy:

• 2021: $3.12

• 2022: $4.80 (record high)

• 2023: $3.46

• 2024: $3.49

• 2025: $3.10

• 2026: ~$3.75 (projected)