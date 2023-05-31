Judge rules for some documents to be unsealed in Schabusiness case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County judge ruled that some documents can be unsealed in the Taylor Schabusiness case during a brief hearing on Wednesday morning.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault after allegedly killing Shad Thyrion in February of 2022.

Her lawyer, Christopher Froelich, argued that the documents contained graphic images and sensitive lab information.

Froelich said that he didn't want certain documents to be unsealed and risk tainting a possible jury.

Judge Thomas Walsh ruled that two of the documents including some of the photos should remained sealed until a later date, but the rest of the documents in the motion can be unsealed.

The photos and all other motions are scheduled to be discussed at the next hearing on June 13th.

A 5-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin July 24, with jury selection on July 21.