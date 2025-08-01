Judge approves conditional release in Slenderman case

WAUKESHA (NBC 26) — A judge approved a conditional release plan for a woman convicted of nearly killing her classmate more than a decade ago.

Morgan Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured a classmate in to the woods in 2014 and stabbed the girl 19 times.

Geyser and Weier claimed the attack was done to appease the fictional character Slender Man.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to a psychiatric institute in 2018 due to mental illness.

Upon her release from a mental institution, Geyser will be placed in a group home and will have to wear a GPS monitor.