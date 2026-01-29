Josh Schoemann drops out of GOP primary after Trump endorses Rep. Tom Tiffany

MADISON (NBC 26) — Republican candidate for governor Josh Schoemann is dropping out of the GOP primary following President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Congressman Tom Tiffany.

In a statement released Tuesday, Schoemann congratulated Tiffany and his supporters and wished him success in November. He said Wisconsin leaders should focus on serving the state's people rather than fighting within their own party.

Schoemann also thanked his family and supporters, saying he is proud of the campaign his team ran and that his broader mission in Wisconsin is not over.

“Our fight to reclaim Wisconsin will go on,” Schoemann said.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded shortly after Schoemann’s announcement. At 3:53 p.m., spokesperson Emily Stuckey released a brief statement reacting to Schoemann exiting the race.

“Who?” the statement said.

Schoemann had been running in the Republican primary for governor before Trump announced his endorsement of Tiffany, a move that quickly reshaped the race.

