Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Josh Schoemann drops out of GOP primary after Trump endorses Rep. Tom Tiffany

Election 2026-Wisconsin-Governor
DAVID BARTSCHER/AP
This image provided by the Schoemann campaign shows Republican Josh Schoemann, who on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, filed paperwork to run for governor in Wisconsin, at a Green County Republican Party event in Monroe, Wis., March 8, 2025. (Schoemann's campaign via AP)
Election 2026-Wisconsin-Governor
Posted

MADISON (NBC 26) — Republican candidate for governor Josh Schoemann is dropping out of the GOP primary following President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Congressman Tom Tiffany.

In a statement released Tuesday, Schoemann congratulated Tiffany and his supporters and wished him success in November. He said Wisconsin leaders should focus on serving the state's people rather than fighting within their own party.

Schoemann also thanked his family and supporters, saying he is proud of the campaign his team ran and that his broader mission in Wisconsin is not over.

“Our fight to reclaim Wisconsin will go on,” Schoemann said.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded shortly after Schoemann’s announcement. At 3:53 p.m., spokesperson Emily Stuckey released a brief statement reacting to Schoemann exiting the race.
“Who?” the statement said.

Schoemann had been running in the Republican primary for governor before Trump announced his endorsement of Tiffany, a move that quickly reshaped the race.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids