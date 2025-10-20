Josh Jacobs runs for 2 TDs, Micah Parsons has 3 sacks as Packers rally past Cardinals 27-23

GLENDALE (AP) — The majority of this road trip didn't go well for the Green Bay Packers, who waited on a tarmac several hours because of travel delays on Saturday before falling into a 10-point hole in the first half on Sunday.

Thanks largely to Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons, a potentially frustrating weekend had a happy ending.

Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining, Parsons had a career-high three sacks and the Packers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23.

"From the moment we got on the trip, nothing seemed to go right," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Then in-game, there were a lot of things that didn't go right. But the guys kept battling and that's what it takes in this league."

Green Bay (4-1-1) fought through a sluggish first half to win its first road game of the season. The Packers had plenty of adversity even before the kickoff - the team's travel was delayed roughly five hours on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their airplane in Wisconsin.

Parsons said the team spent the lengthy downtime playing cards and bonding. That camaraderie came in handy on Sunday.

"As long as we've got each other, we're straight," Parsons said. "The way we stayed together was big."

Arizona (2-5) had a chance to win the game on its final offensive drive but Jacoby Brissett's fourth-down pass was batted away in the end zone with 6 seconds left. Brissett - filling in for the injured Kyler Murray - threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

"I've got to do a better job at the end of the game and making the right decisions," Brissett said. "There are some throws that more than likely could have changed the outcome of this game."

The Cardinals have lost five straight by a combined 13 points. They're just the third NFL team to lose by four points or less in five straight, joining the 2017 San Francisco 49ers and 1984 Cleveland Browns.

Jacobs was a game-time decision because of a calf injury, but produced his third straight two-touchdown game. He finished with 55 yards rushing and also ran for a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"Josh is a dog," Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. "He's one of those guys that you know you're going to get his best every time. He loves the game. He finds a way to make plays and put the team on his back."

Love completed 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Parsons finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries, making life difficult for Brissett all afternoon. The two-time All-Pro had a crucial sack of Brissett on the final drive and said he was surprised that there were so many one-on-one opportunities to make plays in the backfield.

"When we get those looks, we've got to take advantage of them," Parsons said.

The Cardinals had the ball and a 23-20 lead with 5:58 left but Brissett was stopped short of a first down on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak. That gave the ball to the Packers at the Arizona 48.

Green Bay methodically moved downfield - converting an important fourth-and-2 pass to Tucker Craft - before Jacobs fought for the 1-yard touchdown on the 10th play of the drive and a 27-23 lead.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught two touchdown passes, including a 12-yard score with 4:17 left in the third quarter for a 20-13 lead.

McBride's also caught a 15-yard touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Cardinals a 13-3 lead. The Packers managed to make it a one-score game by halftime when Lucas Havrisik booted a franchise-record, 61-yard field goal as time expired, cutting the margin to 13-6.

Havrisik was signed on Oct. 11 to fill in for Brandon McManus, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead on the opening drive after Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal. It was the first time Green Bay had given up points in the first quarter all season. Bam Knight led Arizona with 57 yards rushing.

Injuries

Packers: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) left the game in the second half.

Cardinals: Murray (foot) was among six inactives. RB Emari Demercado (ankle) and S Kitan Crawford (ankle) were also out.

Up next

Packers: At Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Cardinals: At Dallas on Monday, Nov. 3.

