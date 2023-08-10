Jordan Love gear sells "like hot cakes" at Green Bay-area store

Packers fans in greater Green Bay have options in the search for Packers Quarterback Jordan Love gear.

At Fan Zone inside Bay Park Square Mall, customers can find two Jordan Love t-shirts.

One says "Heir Jordan," a play on Air Jordan, the Michael Jordan brand under Nike. Love was the "heir apparent" during Aaron Rodgers' time as Packers quarterback. Rodgers is now part of the New York Jets.

The other says "All You Need is Love," alluding to the song of the same name by The Beatles.

"[The shirts have] been selling like hot cakes," said Todd Kaempf, the manager at Fan Zone. Jordan Love jerseys are not sold at the store due to minimum purchase quantity requirements, Kaempf said.

Minimum purchase requirements have also kept Love jerseys, for now, out of Little Fans, another store in the mall. Most of the Little Fan's gear is for children.

"I have had plenty of requests for [Love jerseys], just haven't gotten them in the door yet until I see how he plays this season," said Chad Aude, owner of Little Fans.

"It is a business decision, based on the minimum quantity I have to buy."

Love jerseys are available at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field, where Art Cornelius said he "...would consider buying [Love's] jersey."

"I just want to see what he does," Cornelius, from Suamico, said.

