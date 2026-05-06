Job fairs happening Wednesday afternoon in Menasha, Oshkosh

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Two separate job fairs are taking place Wednesday afternoon for neighbors who live in the Fox Cities or in the Oshkosh area.

In Oshkosh, EAA AirVenture is looking to hire more than 750 temporary positions for their upcoming air show set to start July 20. Positions available include retail, security/event support, auto parking, camper registration and bartending.

A walk-in hiring event is taking place Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. at the EAA Aviation Museum (3000 Poberezny Rd). Interested neighbors are encouraged to apply online before heading to the event, as they will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

Wednesday's walk-in hiring event will be the second of five events the EAA is hosting to hire temporary workers. To learn more and check out other opportunities, check out their website.

In Menasha, the Fox Cities Employment Fair is taking place from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Winnebago Fox Campus Fieldhouse (478 Midway Road).

“Roles range from entry-level to highly skilled positions, including seasonal, temporary, full and part-time opportunities,” said Anthony Snyder, CEO of the Fox Valley Workforce.

Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with copies of their resumes and dressed for the career they want, organizers said. For more information and a partial list of employers joining the fair, check out their website.

Other job fairs are scheduled to take place this month in Northeast Wisconsin, such as the Fond du Lac Regional Job Fair happening May 20 from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. at the Recreation Center in Fond du Lac (520 Fond du Lac Ave.)