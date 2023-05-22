Jo Koy to perform at The Weidner

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Comedian Jo Koy will make a stop at The Widner in October as part of his world tour.
Koy started 2022 by selling out the Climate Pledge Arena in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues to break sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena, The Forum, Coca-Cola Arean, ICC Theatre and Madison Square Garden.
As part of his world tour, Koy will be performing at The Weidner on October 5 at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, May 25 at noon and can be bought through Ticket Star or by calling 800-895-0071.
Other stops on the tour include:
Friday, September 15, 2023 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall
Friday, September 22, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater
Friday, September 29, 2023 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner
Friday, October 6, 2023 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Arena
Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Harris Bank Center
Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Friday, October 13, 2023 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Saturday, October 14, 2023 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP
Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson, Arena
Saturday, November 4, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Friday, November 24, 2023 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena