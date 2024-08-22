UPDATE* Jason Lindemann Sentenced to 5 Months in Jail

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — *LIVE COURT UPDATE*

(2:22 P.M.)

Jason Lindemann, 54 has been sentenced to 5 months of conditional jail time and three years of probation for the 2022 boat crash on the Fos River that injured several people. Sentenced to begin immediately.

Several victims are seeking $60,000 in restitution. A restitution hearing is scheduled for January 22 at 1:00 p.m.

Multiple civil lawsuits are also pending.

(1:45 p.m.)

Judge Michael Gibbs dismissed the citation of OWI on the night of the boat crash. According to the attorney prosecuting the case, the motion to dismiss the citation was in light of the trial and due to the amount of circumstantial evidence against Lindemann for the OWI charges.

Jason Lindemann is set to face sentencing on Thursday for a 2022 boat crash on the Fox River that left several people injured. Lindemann was convicted in June on multiple charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, 11 misdemeanors for failing to provide aid after a boating accident, and one misdemeanor for negligent operation of a boat.

The incident occurred on the night of July 9, 2022, when Lindemann’s powerboat collided with the On the Loos paddlewheel cruise boat, which was carrying 44 passengers. Witnesses and passengers reported significant damage to the paddleboat and stated that despite their calls for help, Lindemann fled the scene without offering assistance.

Lindemann's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Winnebago County court.

