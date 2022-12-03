Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant Christmas wishes in memory of 8-year-old

WAUKESHA — Turning pain into purpose. That's what Sheri and Aaron Sparks are doing as they prepare to grant eight children's wishes this holiday season in memory of their son Jackson. The 8-year-old was the youngest victim killed last year in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"The second year honestly is harder. Everything's heavier, everything's setting in. It feels more permanent," said Jackson's mom, Sheri Sparks.

The Sparks family says the decision behind launching 'Jackson's Christmas Wishes' was to be able to bless families who've faced some difficult times this past year. Something they're all too familiar with.

"We were in a pretty tough situation last Christmas and we remember that and we remember the feeling," said Jackson's dad, Aaron Sparks.

To apply, all you need to do is go online and submit a nomination for a child under 18 who lives in the Milwaukee or Waukesha area, who you believe loves baseball or softball, has faced some hardships, and would love to receive a baseball-related Christmas gift.

"When they nominate the child, there's a spot where they can kind of tell us their story," said Sheri.

After reading those stories, members of the Jackson Sparks Foundation will then grant eight Christmas wishes to the children of their choosing.

"​The eight wishes have to do with the eight years Jackson was with us," said Aaron. "Jackson's life was cut short and this is our opportunity to extend his dream and his passion for other children."

And in doing so, Sheri and Aaron hope Jackson's spirit will be remembered through the gifts they give.

"​When you lose a child, one of your worst fears is that your child is going to be forgotten," said Sheri. "We want to hear his name. We want to hear the memories. We want to laugh and still talk about him and keep his spirit alive."

The deadline to nominate a child for Jackson's Christmas Wishes is Dec. 14. To apply, visit this link.