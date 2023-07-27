J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue waiving fees for exotic pets this August

NEENAH, Wis. — From colorful tarantulas to hedgehogs, Wisconsin’s largest exotic animal rescue center is waiving fees this August, so that their exotic pets aren’t released back into the wild.

August is “Clear the Shelters Month” which is a period of time when animal rescue shelters attempt to relocate their pets to a loving home. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is participating in this trend, by lowering the cost, and even giving away several of their exotic pets.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue poster

“Rescue, Rehab, Rehome. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) is dedicated to giving people options for their unwanted pets other than releasing them into the wild and finding permanent, loving, homes for surrendered pets,” states JRAAR on their website.

To get one of these exotic pets, first apply for adoption on their website, and then reserve an invitation on their FaceBook page. The official “Clear the Shelter” day is Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at 976 American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956.

Participants who submit an application by Aug. 24 may be eligible for a waived fee. All applications will be reviewed before the 31st, where a meeting between J&R and the adopter is held to officially waive the fee.

Some pets up for adoption include a Russian Tortoise, a Blue Death-Feigning Beetle, and a hedgehog.

Read more about “Clear the Shelter” day on J&R’s website, or visit their Facebook page.