It's Wisconsin Public Education Network's Public School Week

Monday is the start of Wisconsin Public Education Network's Public School Week!

Public School Week is an annual event for the Wisconsin Public Education Network. This year, the theme is "Public Schools Unite Us."

The week will be all about celebrating the things that make public schools so special. Schools will be sharing appreciation for educators and the benefits a great public school education can bring.

Students in Milwaukee have plans to wrap up the week with a trip to the State Capitol in Madison. Students can register for a Day of Action where they'll have a chance to meet lawmakers inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Leaders with the district say, when you really stop to think about what public schools can provide, it's no secret why they should be celebrated.

"[I'm] always excited to be, to continue to be, a corner stone of this community," says Jose Trejo, principal of South Division High School. "And that's really what public schools can do. Right, it's not where schooling happened but for us, it's really about becoming a center for this community."

The celebration is recognized by the National School Boards Association and organizations across Wisconsin.