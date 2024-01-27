'It's vital': New program offered to help Marinette, Menominee seniors get to medical appointments

(MARINETTE, MICH.) - A new transportation option is available in Marinette, Wis., and Menominee, Mich., for seniors who need a ride to medical appointments.



Margaret Werch can normally drive herself.

But the Menominee, Mich., woman will soon need need some temporary help.

"I'm going to have to get a knee replacement in April," Werch, 74, said.

“I don’t know how long I’m not going to be able to drive.”

During her recovery, she sees herself using a new transportation service in the area.

Marinette County Elderly Services (MLDS) is operating a pilot program, within the city limits of Marinette and Menominee, to take people to medical appointments.

“It’s a door-to-door service," said Olivia Cherry, executive director of MLDS, a non-profit group.

The pilot program launched this month, and a bus will run Mondays and Fridays. The suggested round-trip contribution is $6.50

"Sometimes seniors are choosing between... getting that ride to their medical appointment and paying their electric bill or buying food," Cherry said.

The phone number to schedule a ride is (715) 854-7453. Riders are asked to call for a ride three business days in advance.