'It's about our future': how Wisconsin voters are viewing the first GOP debate

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Donald Trump—who didn’t attend Wednesday night's debate—is leading in the polls, but many Wisconsin voters who watched said they haven't fully committed to a candidate yet.

“Very good points, all of them. I still haven't made up my mind,” Judy Steggeman of Milwaukee said.

Cameron Merkel said he came from West Bend to experience the debate atmosphere in person.

“I just turned 18 back in June, and so I wanted to be able… as this will to my first time ever voting… I wanted to be able to see them live for myself,” Merkel said.

Voters said there were a few standouts this debate, including Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley.

“To me, Vivek is a more eloquent Trump and he's an outsider,” Marietta Bailey of West Bend said. “He's a businessman. He’s well-spoken. He’s smart.”

Voter Robin Moore of Brookfield said she isn’t sure which candidate has her support yet, but she liked what many of them had to say.

“I think Nikki Haley with her UN ambassador background really does have a handle on the global issues,” Moore said.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who is second in most polls, was also popular among supporters after the debate.

“He's been very strong on the economy, opening up the state early from COVID,” Kevin Scott of Hartland said.

Even though he wasn't there, former President Donald Trump was still on the minds of many Republicans..

"Trump has my vote. And no, nothing I don't believe could change that,” voter Tim Sirois said. Sirois said he drove four hours to attend the debate.

There were mixed opinions about Trump’s absence.

“I'm kind of glad he's not here tonight because I want to hear what these other guys have to say,” Steggeman said.

“I think it was the right move for him politically,” Scott said. “He’s way ahead in the polls. It allows him to kind put the rest of the candidates in a second tier as it were.”

“Him not being here tonight was like, that's a bad move, in my mind,” Jeff Steggeman said.

But one thing's for sure: Wisconsonites know the importance of this debate.

“It's not just about the money, it's about our future. I have two daughters. So I'm really invested into what these guys are promising,” voter Izaya Sims of Milwaukee said.