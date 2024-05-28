'It just came right at me': Cleanup continues in Kaukauna after storm damage

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Tuesday night marks one week since an EF-1 tornado hit Kaukauna, and the cleanup work continues.



For some who suffered storm damage in Kaukauna, their homes look close to normal again, but for others, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Pete Milinski had a large tree fall on his brick home. Milinski and his wife weren't hurt and his home looks almost back to normal from the outside.

“I was standing right in the front door... I was just watching [the storm] come through," Milinski said.

The tree in his front yard "just came right at me," he said.

A branch almost hit him, and now he has a "thank you" across time.

“I’m impressed by whoever built this house, I don’t know who it was, they really did a good job,” Milinski said.

While Pete still has some repairs ahead, what’s needed at the Round House Manor apartments goes much further.

Part of the roof of the apartments was ripped off and more than 50 people were evacuated.

The apartments are for people over 62 or adults living with physical disabilities.

A city spokesperson said the timeline for people to move back in is unclear, but they're estimating a six to eight-week timeline.

NBC 26 reached out to the manager of Round House Manor apartments and didn’t hear back.