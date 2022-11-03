Is PFAS a concern for voters during the upcoming elections?

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — When it comes to casting a ballot during next week’s election, some voters across Northeast Wisconsin are considering the impact of PFAS contamination.

PFAS is known as a group of forever chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), PFAS contamination has been detected in Marinette, Peshtigo and surrounding communities in soil, private wells, and groundwater.

“It’s just very nerve-wracking,” said Andi Rich, a Marinette resident.

For Rich, this issue is going to be a key factor when deciding who to vote for during the elections

“Yes, it’s very much affecting what I’m going to do with our local elections because we can’t afford to continue poisoning ourselves, our families, our loved ones, our neighbors,” Rich said.

But for others also directly impacted by PFAS, this issue isn’t going to be much of a deal breaker.

“I don’t feel as that my life is being threatened at this point,” said Mark Bruemmer, Peshtigo Resident

“I feel fine. No health issues. Like Mark said, I don’t feel threatened for my life from the water,” said Mimi Schahczenski, Peshtigo resident.

The two said that while PFAS is a critical issue, it won’t swing them in a certain direction.

“From the election standpoint, I believe there are some more important issues that really need to be looked at. More towards a national,” Bruemmer said.

“No, it’s not going to determine my vote so much on Tuesday as much as inflation, crime, the border, those kinds of issues. They are much more important in the way I vote,” Schahczenski said.