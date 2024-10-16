Is it safe? Green Bay dentist speaks out against fluoride after court ruling

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay mother started leading the fight for a national ban on fluoridated water seven years ago, and she is now one step closer to achieving her goal, but most medical experts are saying, "not so fast!"

This debate is playing out nationwide, but it all started in northeast Wisconsin.

Brenda Staudenmaier of Green Bay and her friend Karen Favazza-Spencer say they celebrated when a judge in California ruled that the E.P.A. must find more information about fluoride and investigate whether it's harmful for consumption.

A U.S. district court judge in California ruled the E.P.A. must now take action to review fluoride in water, citing a study by the National Institute Toxicology Program.

The judge says "There's substantial and scientifically credible evidence establishing that fluoride poses a risk to human health."

The study indicates that while higher levels of fluoride exposure are associated with a lower IQ in children, there's insufficient data to determine if lower levels in U.S. water supplies have any negative impact.

"What was your initial reaction after hearing the judge make that decision," MacLeod asked.

"I probably can't say it on air, but I was pretty happy, and I cried a lot," Staudenmaier said.

"The judge made the right scientific, moral and legal decision," added Food and Water Watch member representative Karen Favazza-Spencer.

In Wisconsin, some dentists agree with Staudenmaier and Favazza-Spencer.

"It's an ineffective tooth decay preventer, and it does have ramifications that are very extensive and very harmful," said one northeast Wisconsin dentist who wanted to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation.

"It's absolutely terrible. The reason why I'm here is because I care about our kids, I care about our community, I care about our poor state of health that is so evident," this anonymous dentist added.

Following the California court decision, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it still stands by low levels of fluoride in toothpaste and drinking water, like companies and experts have been saying for years.

Most dentists at the local, state and even national level still agree with research dating back 70 years.

"I tell people that fluoride treatments are one of the best things that we can do to reduce cavities in both children and adults," said Team Crowley of Green Bay dentist Dr. Kirby Hoerning.

"We feel very strongly as an organization that fluoridation is very important in community water supplies and within their offices to use that," said Wisconsin Dental Association President Dr. Chris Hansen.

Even the American Dental Association released a statement that said, "The district court ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A.) provides no scientific basis for the ADA to change its endorsement of community water fluoridation as safe and beneficial to oral health."

After calling, texting and emailing, E.P.A. spokesperson Jeff Landis provided this statement in response to the judge's ruling.

"While the decision finds a risk sufficient to trigger regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act, it is important to note that the court does not "conclude with certainty that fluoridated water is injurious to public health,"" Landis said.

In Green Bay, city leaders say they plan to continue fluoridating water unless the E.P.A. finds evidence to show fluoride is unsafe.

"We're going to wait and see what that regulatory action is," said Green Bay Water Utility General Manager Brian Powell.

Powell says the city is following the Environmental Protection Agency's guidance that fluoridated water is safe, unless experts find a reason to believe otherwise.

"There's new testing that always takes place to find things out, and when things get found out, we'll follow that science," Powell said.

However, Staudenmaier and the anonymous dentist believe the science is already there.

"Do you feel communities should continue fluoridating their water," MacLeod asked.

"The studies are very statistically significant, implicating that fluoride does in fact lower IQ levels," said the anonymous dentist.

"It's outdated, and we need to change with the times," Staudenmaier said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 62% of the American population receives fluoridated water, and you can see if your community is on that list right here.

