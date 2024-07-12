Iola Car Show underway with Happy Days cast members

IOLA (NBC 26) — The iconic Iola Car show has been going strong for 52 years.

That's how long car lovers have been enjoying the event, and every year people from around the entire world travel to Iola to see the variety of automobiles.

"Having three members of the cast of Happy Days here celebrating 50 years of happy days for them, as well as a handful of other stars from that era. There's a ton of buzz around coming and meeting some of everybody's heroes," said Iola Car Show Executive Director, Joe Opperman.

Opperman says actors Donny Most, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler—who played the Fonz—are just a few of this year's new attractions.

"We are standing right now in one of the new features - the G and B Chrysler dealership. This is going to get a ton of attention. We're in a room that looks like a 1950s Chrysler, Plymouth dealership complete with vehicles, and literature and signage equipment. This space is really going to blow some people away," Opperman said.

Aside from this year's attractions, Opperman said the largest car show and swap meet in the country always attracts car lovers from around the world who are looking for a break from everyday life.

"For more people it's really about taking them back to a simpler time, taking them back to their youth, maybe sharing some memories of kids and grandkids that they experienced," Opperman said.

Opperman says since the show has grown so much over the years, they've started a new busing route to get people where they need to be.

"It's magic that happens in a few days, and there's a lot of work that goes into making this an enjoyable experience for several tens of thousands of people," Opperman said.

To learn more about the Iola Car Show and visit the venue this weekend, you can click here.