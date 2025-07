IOLA (NBC 26) — The iconic Iola Car Show is returning for another season with a new theme—4x4 FUN!

Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman says special guests this year will include Emily and Aaron Reeves from Flying Sparks Garage and Heather Storm from Garage Squad.

Antique Jeeps, Broncos, Blazers, Scouts and so much more will be on full display this week.

The three-day event kicks off Thursday and goes through Saturday.

