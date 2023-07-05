Watch Now
Iola Car show returning to Northeast Wisconsin

The 51st annual Iola Car Show is returning to Northeast Wisconsin Thursday, and car enthusiasts of all ages are excited to see what this year's event has to offer.
EMILY BEIER
FILE: Image shows first day of the Iola Car Show from 2019
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 05, 2023
IOLA (NBC 26) — Get ready to start your engines, because the 51st annual Iola Car Show is kicking off Thursday.

This year's theme is Unforgettable 50s.

More than 120,000 people are expected to pass through the small community for the event.

Monster trucks and celebrity guests like Jerry Mathers and Dan Anderson will be there — entertaining car enthusiasts of all ages.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman is planning to be live from Iola Thursday morning from 5a - 7a, offering a sneak peek of what's to come.

Again, the car show starts Thursday and goes through Saturday.

Admission starts at $20 and goes up to $30, but that depends on how many days you plan to visit.

Organizers want to remind people to be patient when driving to Iola since so many people are traveling from all around the world to visit.

