Iola Car Show license plates to launch in June

IOLA (NBC 26) — Iola Car Show enthusiasts will soon be able to order a special license plate highlighting the show, organizers announced Tuesday.

Show organizers said in a press release Tuesday the special Iola Car Show license plates will be available to the public starting June 9.

“We wanted this plate to feel like more than just another registration option,” said Iola Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman. “This is something people can proudly display on their vehicles while also helping support the future of the show and the nonprofit organizations connected to it.”

Organizers said the specialty plate comes after years of work and support from the community, including a signature campaign led by car show enthusiasts. The final design was selected with direct input from the public.

Each plate issued will include a $25 donation to the nonprofit supporting the Iola Car Show in addition to standard fees and costs established by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Ordering details can be found here.

According to event officials, the Iola Car Show has contributed more than $10 million back to community organizations and volunteer groups since becoming a nonprofit.