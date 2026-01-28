1 dead, 3 injured in crash south of Oshkosh

TOWN OF NEKIMI (NBC 26) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Nekimi on Wednesday afternoon.

Winnebago County officials say they responded to reports of a head-on collision just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of Highway N and Knapp Street in the town of Nekimi, south of Oshkosh.

Investigators say one of the injured was ejected from their vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

NBC 26 is working to learn more. This article will be updated.