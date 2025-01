APPLETON (NBC 26) — A local record label called the Inner City Sound will host a winter goat give-away event through its Mission We Hear You Program.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 PM Friday at Mountains of Hope in Appleton.

Organizers say the event is open to the public with more than 100 coats in various sizes in addition to gloves, hats, socks, blankets and so much more.