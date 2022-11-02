Inmate death at Winnebago County Jail under investigation

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An inmate's death at the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Around 11:18 a.m. Thursday, deputies working inside the jail saw one of the inmates unresponsive. The sheriff's office said the deputies immediately began life-saving measures, while additional deputies, jail nursing staff, and the Oshkosh Fire Department were summoned.

Staff continued lifesaving measures but were not successful, and the man was pronounced deceased.

As is protocol for any in-custody death, the sheriff's office said this investigation was turned over to an outside agency; the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will be leading this investigation.

The name of the male inmate will not be released at this time, pending notification of his family.