Infant airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car in Bonduel

BONDUEL (NBC26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an infant was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital after being hit by a car in Bonduel.

They say it happened on North Cecil Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lieutenant Chris Madle of the Shawano County Sheriff's Office said multiple emergency response agencies were sent to the scene.

He said the driver was an adult male who is cooperating with investigators.

He did not know if the driver had any relationship with the child.

The child's mother was at the scene and the condition of the infant is not known at this time.

