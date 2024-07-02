Independence Day celebrations across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY — There are a lot of Independence Day celebrations this week in neighborhoods across Northeast Wisconsin.

If you're trying to decide where the best place to enjoy the holiday, here's a list of some of the celebrations in your neighborhood.

Wednesday, July 3rd:

City of Appleton's Independence Day Fireworks

Appleton Memorial Park

1620 E Witzke Blvd

Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m.

Details: Blankets and chairs can be set up after 4:00 p.m. No food or drinks for sale, no live music and no alcohol.



Lakehaven Hall

96 Ellis St

Fireworks: At dusk.

Details: Food will be provided by Muskrat City Sportsman's Club, beverages also available. Kids activities and games, music from 4:00 p.m. and a Veteran's tribute at 8:45 p.m. at the end of Ellis Street.



Riverside Park

500 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

Details: Beverage and food trucks starting at 3:00 p.m, music starts at 6:00 p.m. Parade will begin at 9:00 p.m. from Riverside Park going west on Wisconsin Ave.



Sunset Park

214 Parkside Ct.

Fireworks: Just before 9:30 p.m.

Details: Park opens at 3:00 p.m. Food trucks will be serving by 5:00 p.m., and the beer tent will be located to the left of the amphitheater. There will be a free shuttle running from JRG Middle School to Sunset Park starting at 4:00 p.m.



Deacon Mills Park

534 Mill Street

Fireworks: Dusk (on Thursday, 4th of July).

Details: Festivities begin on Wednesday, July 3rd, with Concerts in the park at Deacon Mills Park and Party on the Pond at the Town Square Community Center. On Thursday, the event continues with multiple attractions scheduled, including a pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m., a patriotic-themed boat parade at 1:00 p.m. and the community parade beginning at 4:00 p.m. in downtown Green Lake.

Thursday, July 4th:

