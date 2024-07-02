Independence Day celebrations across Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY — There are a lot of Independence Day celebrations this week in neighborhoods across Northeast Wisconsin.
If you're trying to decide where the best place to enjoy the holiday, here's a list of some of the celebrations in your neighborhood.
Wednesday, July 3rd:
- City of Appleton's Independence Day Fireworks
Appleton Memorial Park
1620 E Witzke Blvd
Fireworks: Start at 9:45 p.m.
Details: Blankets and chairs can be set up after 4:00 p.m. No food or drinks for sale, no live music and no alcohol.
- Fireworks on the Lakeshore in Kewaunee
Lakehaven Hall
96 Ellis St
Fireworks: At dusk.
Details: Food will be provided by Muskrat City Sportsman's Club, beverages also available. Kids activities and games, music from 4:00 p.m. and a Veteran's tribute at 8:45 p.m. at the end of Ellis Street.
- Neenah-Menasha CommunityFest Parade of Lights
Riverside Park
500 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah
Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.
Details: Beverage and food trucks starting at 3:00 p.m, music starts at 6:00 p.m. Parade will begin at 9:00 p.m. from Riverside Park going west on Wisconsin Ave.
- Village of Kimberly Independence Day Celebration
Sunset Park
214 Parkside Ct.
Fireworks: Just before 9:30 p.m.
Details: Park opens at 3:00 p.m. Food trucks will be serving by 5:00 p.m., and the beer tent will be located to the left of the amphitheater. There will be a free shuttle running from JRG Middle School to Sunset Park starting at 4:00 p.m.
- Light up the Lake in Green Lake - July 3rd and 4th.
Deacon Mills Park
534 Mill Street
Fireworks: Dusk (on Thursday, 4th of July).
Details: Festivities begin on Wednesday, July 3rd, with Concerts in the park at Deacon Mills Park and Party on the Pond at the Town Square Community Center. On Thursday, the event continues with multiple attractions scheduled, including a pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m., a patriotic-themed boat parade at 1:00 p.m. and the community parade beginning at 4:00 p.m. in downtown Green Lake.
Thursday, July 4th:
- Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox in Green Bay
Ray Nitschke Bridge
712 Main Street
Fireworks: Approximately at 9:45 p.m.
Details: More than 15 food trucks and a beverage tent will be available. There will be six stages of live music. You can also purchase a spot in the VIP seating area here.
- 4th of July Celebration in Waupaca
Shadow Lake at South Park
921 S. Main Street
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Details: Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. from North Main st proceeding south to Lake street. The Knights of Columbus will have their Chicken BBQ and hamburger lunch at South Park beginning at 11:00 a.m., followed by a water ski show at 6:00 p.m.
- 4th on the Shore in Manitowoc
Manitowoc Lakefront, multiple locations
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Details: The parade will kick off at 10:00 a.m., heading north at the intersection of 8th and Washington Streets and turning right onto Maritime Drive, continuing to the Manitowoc Yacht Club. Live music and food trucks will be available. More details and activities in each location can be found here.
- 4th of July at Menominee Park in Oshkosh
Menominee Park
Hazel St & Merritt Avenue.
Fireworks: Dusk
Details: The Oshkosh 4th of July Parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Oshkosh at Otter Street and N Main Street all the way to Menominee Park. 19 food trucks throughout the park will be available from 3:00 p.m.
- Fourth of July in Bailey's Harbor
Anclam Park
Park Road
Fireworks: Dusk
Details: The parade will begin 10:00 a.m. on HWY 57. The Strawberry Fest at the Town Hall Auditorium starts from 9:00 a.m., and at Kendall Park, there will be live music, vendors and a beer tent.
- Celebrate Bonduel 4th of July
Village Park and W. Green Bay Street.
Fireworks: Dusk.
Details: A Mardi Gras themed parade will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a variety of music at 5:30 p.m.
- Gillett 4th of July
Zippel Park
150 N Mckenzie Street
Fireworks: Dusk.
Details: The parade starts at 2:00 p.m. in downtown Gillett. Food and beverage stands will be available.
- City of New London 4th of July celebration
Hatten Park Stadium
801 Warner-Allen Rd
Fireworks: Dusk.
Details: Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and concessions will be available.
- Red, White & Boom in Ripon
Murray Park
Fireworks: Dusk.
Details: The events starts at 6:00 p.m., and it will feature a pet zoo, obstacle course, family fun games, face painting, and concessions.
- Two Rivers Fireworks
Walsh Field
2201-2299 Polk Street
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Details: Event begins at 5:00 p.m., with family activities and concessions.
- Festival Foods Fireworks at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac
Lakeside Park
555 N. Park Avenue
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Details: The Fond du Lac Symphonic Band will perform its Americana Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.