Inclusive playground project underway in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A Green Lake mother is making it her mission to transform a park into a space her daughter and others with special needs can enjoy!

If all goes to plan, construction on this all-inclusive playground will break ground this fall, but organizers still need your help to make it possible.

Johnnie Castleberry, 8, has special needs, and she's a second grade student with two younger brothers that just want the opportunity to play together at Playground Park in Green Lake.

Johhnie's mother, Amanda, started working on the project two years ago, because she also wanted a space her children and others could enjoy their time together. She said, "My daughter Johnnie has been a huge inspiration."

Castleberry says she's planning to bring in updated playground equipment that anyone with special needs will be able to enjoy.

"We also have a lot of special needs adults that come out to the area, and that'll be great for them too," Castleberry said.

With a goal of $670,000 to pay for that updated playground, Castleberry says they've been able to raise nearly $400,000 from generous community members, but they still need donations to help the project break ground this fall.

"I can't even tell you how elated we are already to be this far and to see the end is in sight," Castleberry said.

Castleberry says that new equipment will be able to accommodate people who use wheelchairs and strollers.

"Just seeing Johnnie being able to play with all her friends and her brothers and all of the kids being able to enjoy a much better place.Just amazing! They're so excited about the park. Mom's always talking about the park and raising money, and they're super excited about it," Castleberry added.

Castleberry says organizers are making sure the project is properly funded so the city can maintain the park once it's finished.

She says they're 8 months ahead of schedule, but again, they could still use donations to help make a difference in a child's life like Johnnie's.

If you'd like to learn more about this project, you can click here.

