Young boy uses lemonade stand to raise money for charity

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — Cooper Ash and his family started a lemonade stand with one goal, to get as much money as possible for the charity of Cooper's choosing.

"Within the first couple of days he reached his goal so we increased it to $500 and within a day or two we increased even farther", said his mom, Ashley Ash.

Cooper was inspired by his grandfather, who died from cancer.

"We thought this was our was of giving back to some organization that helped our family," Ashley said.

Cooper chose to give the money, which totaled more than $1,000, to Pink Heals, an organization that assists cancer patients financially and emotionally in times of need.

"It brings tears to your eyes," said Pink Heals President Lynn Gerdmann. "Because, you know, we know we can just help more cancer patients with this."

Lynn says their organization can only survive on donations and with the help of people like Cooper.

"Yes, if we didn't have the support of our community, Pink Heels would not exist," she says.

Ashley Ash could not have been more happy by her son's choice.

"I think it's just great to know that there is this type of program in Manitowoc County," she said. "That families don't have to necessarily ask."

Cooper ran the lemonade stand with his siblings, Madisyn and Collin, as well as his mother and his father, Brandon.

"You know they worked really hard on the lemonade stand," said Brandon Ash. "But at the end of the day, they didn't keep the money. They gave it to someone that needed it more."

On Thursday afternoon, Cooper was able to present Pink Heals with the money he worked so hard for. Although, I'm told the Ash lemonade stand will continue on, only one word describes how Cooper feels about the success this year.

"Happy."