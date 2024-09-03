Village of St. Cloud issues a Boil Water Advisory until further notice

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Village of St. Cloud in Fond du Lac County has issued a Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses served by the Village of St. Cloud Water Utility.

According to a press release from Fond du Lac County Emergency Management Monday evening, an equipment malfunction caused low pressure in the system. The problem has been fixed, but as a precaution, the Boil Water Advisory was issued.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled before using.

The Village has been in contact with the Wisconsin DNR and will be conducting sampling of water over the next few days to confirm there are no issues with the water supply.

The Village of St. Cloud will have bottled water available at the Village Hall/Fire Department for residents in need. The bottled water will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.

We will bring you more information on this story as it develops.