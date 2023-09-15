View of a shooting from her bathroom window: What Julia Stegeman saw

A woman shares what she saw Wednesday night when police say a 28-year-old man was shot in a confrontation involving a runaway minor in her neighbor's driveway.

Julia Stegeman is 95 years old and her bathroom window is directly next to the driveway where the man from Oshkosh was shot.

She has lived at her house in Kaukauna for almost 70 years.

Julia Stegeman is 95 years old. She says she’s lived at her house on Margaret Street for almost 70 years.

But on Wednesday night, she saw something she’d never seen on her street before.

“I was sitting in the living room and I saw lights flashing and I had my drapes closed, so I came to this room, the bathroom.”

“The best view I have of my backyard is through the bathroom window. I could look out and see what was going on.”

Stegeman witnessed the scene of an officer-involved shooting in her neighbor's driveway.

“It was difficult to see some of the things but I did see where… it looked like someone was lying on the road. And there were several policemen around there. I think I counted seven. A few minutes later, then they took a gurney out of the ambulance and put this person on the gurney and put him in the ambulance. I just stood there for the next, it was close to a half an hour, and I just stayed right here and watched.”

Stegeman says in addition to the police presence that lined her street, she saw an unfamiliar car parked on her neighbor’s lawn.

“It was just on this side of the driveway that the little red car was up on the lawn there, and the front of the car was sort of almost looking straight at me in the window.”

“I know there were several people watching from in front of my house.”

Julia said this is about where her neighbors stood as they watched the unfolding scene at the house behind hers.

“They were still mostly all there yet when i went to bed, which was around 11 o'clock.”

But for all she saw, Stegeman says she didn’t have answers to explain the chaos until the next morning.

“I found out on tv.”

Police say a 28-year-old man from Oshkosh was shot during a confrontation when they arrived to respond to a call about a runaway minor.

They say the man is stable, and the involved officer is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for this kind of incident.

Randy, the owner of the home at the corner of Joyce and Diedrich, says he wasn't home when this happened, but he was upset to find out that it had because he says this is a really safe, nice neighborhood.

