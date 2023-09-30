UA Local 400 celebrates record class of new apprentices

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — UA Local 400 Plumbers and Steamfitters held a ceremony in Kaukauna Friday morning to recognize the union's new apprentices.

Mechanical Contractors Association Executive Vice President Jeff Gaecke says there is a great need for more workers in the building trades. He expressed excitement at seeing so many new apprentices join UA Local 400.

He says more people have been choosing trades in recent years and says working in the trades can be a path to great success.

“The importance is huge, we need more and more people looking at the trades" Gaecke said, "for so long, everybody wanted to talk about college, and that’s a great opportunity as well, but this is a tremendous pathway to a successful career as well."

According to Gaecke, a record 103 apprentices will be starting with the union this year.