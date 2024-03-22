Travelers talk impending Spring Break week

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Spring officially started this week. I caught up with people looking to hit the road despite the threat of some flurries.

Travelers say they aren't planning on the upcoming snow impacting their travel plans.

Families in Outagamie are traveling within the state and even across the nation.

Spring Break kicks off on Monday for many Northeast Wisconsin schools

"Getting ready to go to California for eight days," said Janes.

From the Wisconsin Dells to the West Coast, families in Outagamie County, like Jon Janes, told me they are more than ready for Spring Break.

"I think it'll be well warranted. You know, we're excited to see family, we haven't seen them in almost a year," said Janes.

Others are remaining closer to home like Priscilla Swett who's visiting the Wisconsin Dells with her three boys.

"They've been talking about it all week," said Swett.

Although winter is still lingering this week, they told me that it wouldn't impact their travel plans.

"I'm not worried about that. It's not going to destroy our fun at all," said Swett.

"I feel good about it, I know we're supposed to get a little rain on Monday because we're flying out of Milwaukee, so I'm not worried about that at all," said Janes.

According to, AAA, travel booking data shows the Sunshine State tops the list of spring break destinations this year.

They also reported a 28% increase in cruise bookings for March and April this year and international flight bookings are up 20% [also for March and April].

Regardless of where you're spending your spring break, travelers I spoke with have some advice.

"Stay safe. Use your blinker. Watch your speed limits," said Swett.

"Everybody be safe and enjoy the time that you have with your family, and you know be responsible,” said Janes.

