Tragedy strikes at jurisdictional border: Community fights for changes to honor 9-year-old killed at crosswalk

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — County Highway N is the site of tragedy.

On June 2, 9-year-old Mackenzie Van Eperen died after a truck hit her while she was crossing the street at a crosswalk.

According to a crash report by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of a semi-tractor-trailer could not see Van Eperen as his red light turned green. The report said that as he began to go, she began to cross the crosswalk.

Members of the grieving community said the road has long needed attention to its safety standards, and that it's not fair a tragedy had to happen to inspire change.

But change is what they want.

Ideas that have been proposed include reducing speed limits, adding flashing lights at the crosswalk, and moving back the line where cars must stop — to improve visibility of small children attempting to cross.

Neighbor Matt Tennessen has been a proactive advocate for change along County Highway N, but he said that the effort it's taking to reach the right authorities has been emotionally exhausting.

"It's tough to take sitting down, and you know... maybe it's because I'm a dad... but I want to make it, you know, safe — at least reasonably safe — for all the kids," Tennessen said. "And if we can just simply do a couple things that would... make this incident not happen again."

The road is the jurisdiction of Outagamie County, but it is bordered by both Kimberly and Combined Locks, so community members from both villages have been reaching out to their respective governing authorities.

On Monday night, the Village of Kimberly held a board meeting. They heard members of the public speak about their concerns and frustrations.

The meeting was emotional and impassioned. Board Member Greg Ulman explained that its mission was information-gathering and Outagamie County's involvement is needed to elicit any changes to the road because the road is the county's property.

Outagamie County does have a meeting scheduled in August to discuss the issues with the road, but parents who spoke at the board meeting said waiting until the end of summer would be waiting too long.

Outagamie County could call for a special board meeting at any time prior to the one already scheduled, and they recently did call a special meeting when they voted to censure board member Tim Hermes for comments deemed transphobic. So, parents are asking them to call a special meeting again. This time, to potentially save pedestrian lives.

"We want to know how — how we get that pushed back, because it's our kids and it's our grandkids that are running this highway back and forth," said Ashley Tennessen, who said she had not initially planned to speak at the meeting. "I'm pleading with you to lean on the county or to help us with the county board. To make this more of a priority now."

“I have seen tragedy after tragedy, just living in this town for 31 years, and nobody doing anything,” said lifelong Kimberly resident Cindy Laha. “It shouldn't have to take kids getting killed for us to do something.”