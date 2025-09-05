Student broadcasters direct behind-the-scenes action of Pulaski football

PULASKI (NBC 26) — At Pulaski High School, students are gaining hands-on experience in broadcasting through the Raider Strong Network, an elective class in which students direct and produce live shows.

The students do it all, running cameras and sound and appearing on screen. From live school announcements to live streams of sporting events, they take their learning beyond the classroom with their coverage.

"I like it all,” said sophomore Riley Hartman, who joined the class her freshman year.

I just like getting the exposure and being able to anchor every now and then," Hartman said.

Each week, she and her classmates pitch story ideas and try out new roles in the field. At last week’s football game, their live coverage gathered 500 views.

"I really just try to make it like a student-run program,” said teacher Kacie Langlitz, who describes herself as a mentor to the students. They take the lead with each production.

The class began during the pandemic, when a former Pulaski High teacher saw a need to live stream sporting events so that loved ones unable to attend the games in person could still support their student athlete from home.

It has only grown from there.

About 20 students make up the class this year. Some are looking forward to careers in broadcasting.

"Once we have the whole piece, I can see the magic come to life, and I'm like, this is what I came here for," said Olivia Satterburg, a sophomore who transferred to the school district this fall.

Recent graduates of the program have gone on to land professional work in broadcasting.

“I’m proud of them,” said Langlitz.

Even those who chose other careers, though, can benefit from the experience:

“It’s a really fun class,” said freshman Cole Lyons. “You can get better with bonding with people and create more friendships from it.”

Anyone unable to attend a Red Raider athletics game this year can find the Raider Strong Network livestream at their Facebook page.