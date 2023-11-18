Start spreadin' the news!: New direct flight to connect Appleton, Northeast

Appleton International Airport is adding a 17th direct flight option, connecting Northeast Wisconsin to Northeast America.

The route is a first for the region, and it will mean Appleton will have direct flight options to both coasts.

The new flights will begin May 17 and will be available on Mondays and Fridays.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Fox Cities fans of the arts have something to look forward to because Appleton International Airport just announced a new direct flight to Newark coming in May!

I'm Darby McCarthy and I stopped by to hear the airport share the big news.

“Today, very excited to announce new nonstop service to New York City from Allegiant Airlines.”

Airport Director Abe Weber says this is the first time the region is getting a flight directly connected to the Northeast.

Weber says that about 160 people leave our region to go to New York City and the Metropolitan area every day, and starting on May 17, they can avoid a connecting flight.

The flights will leave on Mondays and Fridays through Allegiant.

Weber says this flight is the airport's 12th nonstop destination from Allegiant and its 17th nonstop destination overall.

Weber says that since there is already a connecting flight to Portland, this addition will mean Appleton is connected to both coasts.

And this flight isn't just connecting Appleton to Newark. It works in reverse!

“We've seen some announcements get out there and people are posting comments on our Facebook, and we're seeing a lot of people from the New York metropolitan area commenting about how they're ready to come back home and visit Northeast Wisconsin.”

The flights will depart from Appletona t 7:40 a.m. and land in Newark at 11:05 a.m. Returning flights from Newark will leave at 11:55 a.m. and get back around 1:40 p.m.