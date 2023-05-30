Sherwood marks Memorial Day with parade, new monument

SHERWOOD (NBC 26) — The Village of Sherwood commemorated those who have fought and died for their country by throwing a parade in their honor, and by dedicating a new monument to stand as a reminder of their sacrifice all year round Monday.

Officials estimated around 200 people showed up to watch the parade and take in the program afterwards, where the new stone veterans memorial was officially dedicated, and an old T-33 trainer jet rededicated.

American Legion posts from Sherwood and nearby Hilbert worked together to put on the event. Sherwood post commander Jake Pompa said he was happy to see such a good turnout for a day he doesn't think gets the attention it deserves.

"Unfortunately there’s too many people that don’t think of Memorial Day as Memorial Day," he said, "[For many] it’s just another barbecue day.”

Pompa said everyone should take steps to remember those who have served—and died—for their country in honor of Memorial Day.

“Everybody knows somebody who served in the military and has passed on," said Pompa. "It’s the least you can do is give them a few minutes, go up to the cemetery and put some flowers on their graves.”

Mike Bouchette was among the crowd that came out and watched the parade. He said the parade and ensuing ceremony were "outstanding" and made him appreciate the cost of his freedom and filled him with gratitude for those who sacrificed for it.

“I just think it’s awesome," said Bouchette. "Every one of these guys I just want to shake their hands and thank them for their service.”

Pompa said his post hopes to add flag poles and benches to the site of the new memorial, and is looking for about $15,000 in donations to make it possible.