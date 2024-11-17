Riverview opens long-awaited community center after 17 years

New Services and Convenience: The Riverview Community Center now houses county offices, including Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, saving residents from driving over an hour to the county seat in Oconto

Community Hub: The $2.2 million facility will host town meetings, events, and gatherings for Riverview residents at no cost, while also serving as a disaster relief center with backup generators, showers, and kitchen facilities

Years in the Making: After 17 years of planning, the project was completed through the persistence and collaboration of the community, a testament to their dedication and resilience

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After nearly two decades of planning and effort, the Riverview Community Center has officially opened its doors.

The facility, located in northern Oconto County, will serve as the administrative headquarters for the Town of Riverview and house various county offices. Town Chairman Jim Zittlow emphasized the time-saving benefits for residents.

"These residents now will not have to drive over an hour to the county seat in Oconto just for these services," Zittlow said.

The center will provide access to Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services, bringing essential resources closer to the community.

The $2.2 million project is more than just an administrative space. The building will host monthly town meetings and be available to Riverview residents for events like graduations and birthday parties at no cost.

The center is also designed as a disaster relief hub.

"We have showers, bathroom facilities, kitchen facilities, and a warm place where people can charge their phones or stay overnight if needed," Zittlow said. "We’re setting ourselves up for the future if we have another disaster."

Former Town Chairwoman Ann Hogan credited the community's persistence for making the project a reality.

"You never give up," Hogan said. "You bring people together, work together, and it happens. Sometimes not in five years or six years, but it happens."

The Riverview Community Center represents a major milestone for the town, marking the end of a 17-year journey and a new chapter for its residents.