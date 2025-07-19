Teen shot at Pulaski park, another in custody following Friday incident

PULASKI (NBC 26) — A teenager from Pulaski was shot Friday night, and another teen is now in custody as police investigate the incident.

An 18-year-old male from Pulaski was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Friday night following a disturbance at Memorial Park. Another 18-year-old male from Green Bay was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Pulaski Police say the incident began around 10:38 p.m. on July 18, when officers responded to a report of shots fired at Memorial Park, located at 651 S. St Augustine Street. Dispatchers also received reports of a person with a knife and multiple individuals fighting.

When officers arrived, they quickly secured the area and detained the Green Bay teen without incident. They then provided medical aid to the Pulaski teen, who had suffered a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a Green Bay hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police emphasized the investigation is still active. “No further details will be released at this time,” the department wrote in its statement, but added that preliminary findings suggest the event was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Pulaski Police Department was assisted on scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, NEW Paramedic Rescue, and Brown County Rescue Service.