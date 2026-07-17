PULASKI (NBC 26) — Pulaski—known as the Polka Capital of the World—is hosting its 47th annual Polka Days festival this weekend, drawing polka lovers from across the country for music, dancing and connection.

For Jill Styczynski, vice president of the International Polka Association and a Pulaski native, the festival is a lifelong tradition.

"It is an amazing time," Styczynski said.

She's attended Polka Days all her life and says the event has grown into something far bigger than the dance floor. It has a unique ability to build lasting relationships, notes Styczynski.

"Since I've been coming for so many years, I've gotten to know so many people throughout the country, not even just the Pulaski, Wisconsin locals," Styczynski stated.

She calls the friends she's made through polkas "an additional family."

One of the things that sets Pulaski's festival apart, Styczynski says, is its success in drawing younger generations into the tradition.

"We have gotten the youth involved into the polka music," she commented. "Pulaski somehow keeps bringing in the younger generations, and they keep playing band."

She wants newcomers to know the dance floor is open to everyone.

"People come out and just hop around on the floors," Styczynski said. "Everybody's welcome. Everybody comes out. We just enjoy all of it."

Pete Mrozinski, band leader of Twin City Soundz, has been coming to Pulaski for close to 40 years and says the festival holds a special place, even among seasoned polka performers.

"Even if we weren't playing, we would be here anyway," Mrozinski remarked.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Pulaski's 47th annual Polka Days festival brings music, dancing and community together

Mrozinski calls Pulaski the top destination in the country for anyone curious about polka because the variety of polka styles on offer appeals to all ages and backgrounds.

"No matter who you are, when you come out here, you love polka for sure for a weekend," Mrozinski said.

Styczynski summed up the spirit of the festival simply: "You might come in as a stranger, but you're going to go out as a friend," Styczynski said.

The festival runs through Sunday, when admission is free. The Polka Days parade begins Sunday at 11 a.m.