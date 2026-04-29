PULASKI (NBC 26) — The Pulaski Community School District is surveying residents to gauge their interest in a potential referendum that could fund upgrades to the failing community pool.

Letters mailed to neighbors ask them to weigh in on potential improvements to the school district’s facilities, like the expansion of career and technical opportunities at the high school and the addition of six classrooms at an elementary school.

A potential replacement of the community swimming pool is also on the survey, and it has some neighbors talking.

After more than 50 years of service, the facility is failing. The pool basin is in disrepair, the piping underneath is corroded and the pool is not accessible.

"We just cross our fingers every day that we can keep it going," Superintendent Allison Space said of the space.

The survey asks community members to consider three potential options: replace the pool for an estimated $23 million, replace the pool and add a warm water pool for about $27.4 million, or do not replace the pool and close it when it fails.

"It’s really a tolerance of what our taxpayers are willing to do," Space commented about the survey. She added that it wouldn't be responsible of district leaders to propose a referendum without first hearing from the community.

Pulaski last passed a facilities referendum in 2022.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Pulaski school district surveys neighbors on a potential referendum

Swim instructor Emma Jarvey says the pool has been a "huge part" of the community, serving more than 100 people daily. Those people would be disappointed to see the resource disappear, said Jarvey.

"I love coming in and seeing everybody during the day, especially, like, we have our regulars who always come in, so it’s meant a lot for me these last couple years working here," Jarvey mentioned. "Losing the pool would definitely lose a lot of members in the community."

If the community decides not to support the work at this time, Superintendent Allison Space says the project would be put on hold.

"If it’s very clear, and the community tells us, ‘No, not at this time,’ it really would be not at this time. It doesn’t mean that the work goes away," Space explained.

The school district will review the survey results on May 20. If the responses generally support a referendum to improve district facilities, neighbors will see the measure on their November ballot.

