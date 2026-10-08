PULASKI (NBC 26) — Mike Stone is Pulaski's go-to guy for neighborly help — a superfan in the stands and a superhero in the community.

Neighbors say Stone brings out the best in others.

"We actually call him Captain America," said Amber Gauthier, the administrative assistance at Pulaski Area Community Education (PACE).

"Mike is a great guy," added longtime friend of Stone, Kevin Werner.

Stone cheers on local athletes and attends as many Pulaski Red Raiders games as he can.

"The more fans, the better for the kids," said Stone.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Meet Pulaski's 'Captain America': Mike Stone's mission to give back

When he's not rooting for the Red Raiders, Stone spends dozens of hours each week volunteering. He gives his time at the food pantry, at his church, and at the annual Pulaski Polka Days Festival.

"It feels good just to help people out," stated Stone.

Stone is also a leader of Pulaski's Lions Club, where he sets an example for student volunteers.

"I see a lot of young people helping out there, and it's great to have them," noted Werner, the Lions Club president. "We need more young people doing volunteer work."

To help serve that end, Stone is showing his grandkids the value of giving back. He says it's easy to give to a community that cares.

"Just the whole school system, I think everybody out here really enjoys being a part of the community," explained Stone.

He has no plans to stop volunteering anytime soon.

Pulaski neighbors who want to join Stone in helping others can contact PACE for local volunteering opportunities.

