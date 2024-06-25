Lightning likely sparks early morning barn fire near Town of Chase

PULASKI — Investigators believe lightning sparked an early morning barn fire near the Town of Chase.

The Pulaski fire chief says they responded just before 5 AM after the property owner at 811 County Highway C reported seeing a lightning strike, and a nearby barn quickly caught fire.

Fortunately, no people or animals were involved or hurt, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and a farmhouse.

The fire chief says they were able to quickly get the fire under control with the help of neighboring agencies.

The fire chief says fires reported in rural areas can be difficult to contain, because they have to haul water with tender trucks, but they didn't have any issues this morning.

The fire chief didn't say how much damage he believed the fire caused, but he says the barn is a total loss.

Power crews were also on scene because firefighters noticed a downed power line in the driveway when they responded.

