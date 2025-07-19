All in the family: new Pulaski Polka Days promoters step up to help run beloved music festival

PULASKI (NBC 26) — The Pulaski Polka Days have returned for its 46th year with new promoters at the helm, as the Strassburg family joins more than 200 volunteers to help manage the festival.

"46 years ago, my grandpa started Pulaski Polka Days," Strassburg said.

Adam Strassburg is serving as interim promoter of the festival after his grandfather Harold Otto, one of the founders of Polka Days, had to step back due to health concerns.

"Recently, he suffered a stroke, and now we're kinda coming in and helping where we can," Strassburg said.

The "we" includes Adam's mother Renae, Harold's daughter, and his father Kevin, who have joined the annual committee board that promotes the festival. Together, they coordinated 200 volunteers staffing the event.

"The fact we're able to, as a family, give back to the community that's given us so much is fulfilling," Strassburg said.

The board continues the Pulaski Polka Days mission of giving back to the community. All proceeds from the event are donated to the area through community events, scholarships, improvement projects, and contributions to the local food pantry.

People come in droves for the food and music, which also features family connections. The New Generation Band, featuring Gene, Jeff, and Luke Maroszek, represents three generations of polka players.

"We got our band's name because we are the New Generation, the second generation of Polka players in our family," the Maroszeks said.

Gene, the eldest, brings decades of experience to the group. "I've been playing 52 years!" he said.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Luke is the newest musician to join the family ensemble.

"They support it, I guess but, yeah. Not many people play polka anymore!" Luke said.

Despite the changing musical landscape, Pulaski Polka Days continues to attract visitors from near and far.

"Really, you should come down. It's so much fun, everyone has a blast. People come down from, like, California just to come out to Polka Days," said Tiana Nighorn, Miss Pulaski Polka Days.

The festival runs through Sunday, July 20th in Pulaski.

